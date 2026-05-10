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Location:Seven Sails Vineyard
Map:13285 NW Germantown Rd, Portland, OR 97231
Phone: 5035441356
Email:sevensailskate@gmail.com
Website:https://www.margotproductions.com/
All Dates:Oct 10, 2026 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Pirate Tavern Tasting at Seven Sails

Hoist yer tankard at Seven Sails Vineyard's Pirate Tavern featuring live music with Sage.
Revel in bountiful food platters, a fanciful flight of 5 delicious wines, and a stunning valley view sunset right in NW Portland.

 

1 entrance ticket per person is required. Please note that food must be ordered in advance at the time of purchasing your ticket.

 

You won't go hungry! We serve the most bountiful food boards in the NW.

 

$30.00 per person Entrance Ticket (required) includes live music, wine tasting and a gorgeous view (non alc bev choice is available).

$40.00 - Captain's Feast 2 Person Food Board with Starter & Dessert  (Includes Chicken Drumsticks, Meats, Shrimp, Cheeses, Crudités, Dried & Fresh Fruit, Nuts, Breads, Dessert & more)

$22.00 - Captain's Feast 1 Person Food Board with Starter & Dessert.  (Includes Chicken Drumstick, Meats, Shrimp, Cheeses, Crudités, Dried & Fresh Fruit, Nuts, Breads, Dessert & more)

$34.00 - Bosun's Repast 2 Person Meatless Food Board with Starter & Dessert  (Includes Cheeses, Crudités, Dried and Fresh Fruit, Nuts, Breads, Dessert & more)

$20.00 - Bosun's Repast 1 Person Meatless Food Board with Starter & Dessert  (Includes Cheeses, Crudités, Dried and Fresh Fruit, Nuts, Breads, Dessert & more)

(Meatless food platters are also served with cheeses unless you request "no cheese please" in advance)

 

Limit of 32 people per seating



All sales are final, no refunds, no rain checks.
Over 21 only
Rain or Shine
Sorry, no pets


 

 

Fee: $30 Entrance + Food Choices $20 to $40

Hoist yer tankard at Seven Sails Vineyard's Pirate Tavern featuring live music with Sage. Revel in bountiful food platters, a fanciful flight of 5 delicious wines, a stunning valley view and sunset right in NW Portland.    C

Seven Sails Vineyard
Seven Sails Vineyard 13285 13285 NW Germantown Rd, Portland, OR 97231
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