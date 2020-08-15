Pioneering Footsteps Hike, Wine Flight & Lunch

Walk in the footsteps of our parents, Cal & Julia Lee Knudsen, and learn about our 130 acre vineyard, planted mainly to Pinot noir and Chardonnay, plus a tiny block of Pinot meunier. Our family has owned this land since 1971 and we look forward to sharing our history with you as we take a casual hike through our most premium vineyard blocks.



Discover the wines that come from these blocks and learn about our low-impact and sustainable farming practices. Managing Partner and 2nd Generation Owner, Page Knudsen Cowles, will be your host for this memorable experience at Knudsen Vineyards. Following the hike, a picnic lunch will be provided on our sunny patios alongside thoughtfully selected estate wines.



* This walk will take place in our vineyard which varies in elevation from 500-1000 feet. Uneven ground and rugged terrain will be underfoot and we encourage hiking boots or comfortable sneakers that you don't mind getting dirty.



** Please be prepared to stand in warm areas of the vineyard and protect your skin with the proper attire and/or sunscreen. We also recommend that you bring a personal water bottle that can be refilled during your visit.



(Please refrain from bringing your four-legged friends, or plan for them to stay in your vehicle if the weather allows.)

Fee: $55