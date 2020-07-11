 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/
All Dates:Jul 11, 2020 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Jul 18, 2020 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Aug 8, 2020 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Aug 15, 2020 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Sep 12, 2020 11:00 am - 1:30 pm

Pioneering Footsteps Hike, Wine Flight & Lunch

Walk in the footsteps of our parents, Cal & Julia Lee Knudsen, and learn about our 130 acre vineyard, planted mainly to Pinot noir and Chardonnay, plus a tiny block of Pinot meunier. Our family has owned this land since 1971 and we look forward to sharing our history with you as we take a casual hike through our most premium vineyard blocks.

Discover the wines that come from these blocks and learn about our low-impact and sustainable farming practices. Managing Partner and 2nd Generation Owner, Page Knudsen Cowles, will be your host for this memorable experience at Knudsen Vineyards. Following the hike, a picnic lunch will be provided on our sunny patios alongside thoughtfully selected estate wines.

* This walk will take place in our vineyard which varies in elevation from 500-1000 feet. Uneven ground and rugged terrain will be underfoot and we encourage hiking boots or comfortable sneakers that you don't mind getting dirty.

** Please be prepared to stand in warm areas of the vineyard and protect your skin with the proper attire and/or sunscreen. We also recommend that you bring a personal water bottle that can be refilled during your visit.

(Please refrain from bringing your four-legged friends, or plan for them to stay in your vehicle if the weather allows.)

Fee: $55

