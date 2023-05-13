Pinots, Plants, and Pots - Spring Release

Olea Vineyards is excited to host our Second Annual Pinots, Plants, and Pots event. We will have wine to drink, food to enjoy, friends to meet, and loads of plants and soil. Bring your own pot, 12" in diameter or less, and we'll help you fill it with a beautiful arrangement of outdoor spring plants and blooms.



We will also be pouring four of our award winning wines and will be previewing our spring release wines as well. Food for pairing will be provided.



Tasting Lineup:



2021 "Endless Road" Sauvignon Blanc



2022 "Solitaire" Estate White Pinot Noir - NEW Release



2022 "Ultraspective" Estate Sparkling Rose of Pinot Noir - NEW Release



2018 "Carried Away" Estate Pinot Noir - Silver Medal 2023 First Taste Oregon Wine Competition



2019 "Fool's Gold" Estate Pinot Noir - Silver Medal 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition



2019 "Mix Tape" Tempranillo - Double Gold Medal 2023 McMinnville Wine Competition



2019 "Mix Tape" Cabernet Sauvignon - Gold Medal, 2023 First Taste Oregon Wine Competition

Fee: $15