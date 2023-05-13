 Calendar Home
Location:Olea Vineyards
Map:17406 SW Parrett Mountain Road, Sherwood, OR 97140
Email:tom@oleavineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pinots-plants-and-pots-second-annual-spring-release-party-tickets-568715271687
All Dates:May 13, 2023 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pinots, Plants, and Pots - Spring Release

Olea Vineyards is excited to host our Second Annual Pinots, Plants, and Pots event. We will have wine to drink, food to enjoy, friends to meet, and loads of plants and soil. Bring your own pot, 12" in diameter or less, and we'll help you fill it with a beautiful arrangement of outdoor spring plants and blooms.

We will also be pouring four of our award winning wines and will be previewing our spring release wines as well. Food for pairing will be provided.

Tasting Lineup:

2021 "Endless Road" Sauvignon Blanc

2022 "Solitaire" Estate White Pinot Noir - NEW Release

2022 "Ultraspective" Estate Sparkling Rose of Pinot Noir - NEW Release

2018 "Carried Away" Estate Pinot Noir - Silver Medal 2023 First Taste Oregon Wine Competition

2019 "Fool's Gold" Estate Pinot Noir - Silver Medal 2023 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

2019 "Mix Tape" Tempranillo - Double Gold Medal 2023 McMinnville Wine Competition

2019 "Mix Tape" Cabernet Sauvignon - Gold Medal, 2023 First Taste Oregon Wine Competition

 

Fee: $15

Olea Vineyards Second Annual Pinots, Plants, and Pots Party. Bring a Pot. Pick a Plant. Drink Wine.

Olea Vineyards
Olea Vineyards 17406 17406 SW Parrett Mountain Road, Sherwood, OR 97140
May (2023)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable