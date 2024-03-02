Pinot Prom!

Relive the magic of 1980's prom at Brooks! We'll have a photo booth, 80s jams playing, and disco lights flashing. Dressing up in your 80s best is strongly encouraged because we will select prom kings and queens throughout the day! Everyone who comes dressed will receive a raffle card to enter to win a $100 Brooks gift card!



Did we mention that this prom is all about Pinot Noir? Choose from Pinot Noir flights, perfectly paired with a complimentary bite.



This event is during regular tasting room hours on March 2nd and 3rd, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. There is no entry fee, but reservations are required.