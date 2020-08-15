Pinot Noir Best Barrel Release

Come and experience our "Best Barrel" of Pinot Noir. Each year Stephen and Wade choose the absolute best of our Pinot Noir barrels and bottle it separately. With only 300 bottles produced, hand signed and numbered by Stephen, these collectable bottles sell out quickly. Make sure to come out to the winery to taste this wine in the tasting flight, and get yours before they are gone.

Fee: $0.00