Location:Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 15, 2020 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Pinot Noir Best Barrel Release

Come and experience our "Best Barrel" of Pinot Noir. Each year Stephen and Wade choose the absolute best of our Pinot Noir barrels and bottle it separately. With only 300 bottles produced, hand signed and numbered by Stephen, these collectable bottles sell out quickly. Make sure to come out to the winery to taste this wine in the tasting flight, and get yours before they are gone.

Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards
Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards 97471 960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
