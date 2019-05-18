 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 5038644592
Email:cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-pinot-noir-barrel-tastings-tickets-54012517895?aff=erelexpmlt
All Dates:May 18, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 19, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 25, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 26, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Pinot Noir Barrel Tastings

May 18-19 & 25-26, 2019

You are invited to sit down with us to sample through several barrels of our 2018 vintage Pinot noir. The wines you will be tasting will be offered as Futures at a 30% discount purchased by the case, or 20% discount purchased by the half case. We are also open for our regular walk in tasting flight at the bar.

Case: $648
Futures case: $453
Half Case: $324
Futures half case:$259
Free ground shipping on all Futures purchases

Each seating will consist of 12 people. $15 tasting. Complimentary for Cellar Door Club Members, or if you purchase futures.

Seating times: 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm

Accolades from past Single Block Series wine

Years Best US Pinot Noir: Wine & Spirits
Portland Monthly Oregon’s 50 Best Wines: vintage 2012, 2013
95 points: PinotFile
94 points: Wine & Spirits, PinotFile
93 points: Wine & Spirits, Vinous, Pinot File
92 points: Vinous, PinotFile
91 points: Wine Enthusiast, PinotFile, Burghound, Pinot Report
90 points: Wine Enthusiast, PinotFile, Burghound, Pinot Report, International Wine Report, JamesSuckling.com

Please note we will be closed Memorial Day Monday

 Fee: $15 tasting

Sit down with us to sample through several barrels of our 2018 vintage Pinot noir.

