Location:Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
Phone: 9712816892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:http://www.theblackdogvineyard.com
All Dates:Mar 21, 2025 - Mar 23, 2025

Pinot Noir 2023 Reserve Release

We're celebrating Spring with the release of our barrel aged 2023 Pinot Noir Reserve! Join us this weekend to be the first to taste our latest Yamhill-Carlton AVA offering from Black Dog Vineyard. We're also switching over to our Spring menu so will have a new line up for wines in our PNW Explorer, Estate and Signature tastings.

