|Location:
|Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
|Phone:
|9712816892
|Email:
|info@theblackdogvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.theblackdogvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Pinot Noir 2023 Reserve Release
We're celebrating Spring with the release of our barrel aged 2023 Pinot Noir Reserve! Join us this weekend to be the first to taste our latest Yamhill-Carlton AVA offering from Black Dog Vineyard. We're also switching over to our Spring menu so will have a new line up for wines in our PNW Explorer, Estate and Signature tastings.