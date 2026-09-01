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Location:Left Coast Cellars
Map:4225 North Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 503-831-4916
Email:hospitality@leftcoastwine.com
Website:https://leftcoastwine.com/pinot-for-the-people-2026
All Dates:Sep 15, 2026 - Nov 15, 2026 all day and online as well.

Pinot for the people

Pinot for the People is a campaign to make premium Willamette Valley Pinot Noir more accessible while raising money for a good cause. We are featuring our 2021 Truffle Hill Pinot Noir as the focus of the promotion. Truffle Hill is a single vineyard designated Pinot Noir and will be available for a special price of $25. Suggested retail price is $55 and $8 from each bottle sold will be donated to Willamette Valley Wine Foundation, ACLU of Oregon or the Oregon For All with the purchaser having a choice between the two non-profits. The program will run from September 15th until November 15th.

Pinot for the People is a campaign to make premium Willamette Valley Pinot Noir more accessible while raising money for a good cause. We are featuring our 2021 Truffle Hill Pinot Noir as the focus of the promotion. Truffle Hill is a single vineyard designated Pinot Noir and will be available for a special price of $25. Suggested retail price is $55 and $8 from each bottle sold will be donated to Willamette ...
Left Coast Cellars
Left Coast Cellars 97371 4225 North Pacific Hwy W, Rickreall, OR 97371
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