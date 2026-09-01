Pinot for the people

Pinot for the People is a campaign to make premium Willamette Valley Pinot Noir more accessible while raising money for a good cause. We are featuring our 2021 Truffle Hill Pinot Noir as the focus of the promotion. Truffle Hill is a single vineyard designated Pinot Noir and will be available for a special price of $25. Suggested retail price is $55 and $8 from each bottle sold will be donated to Willamette Valley Wine Foundation, ACLU of Oregon or the Oregon For All with the purchaser having a choice between the two non-profits. The program will run from September 15th until November 15th.