|Location:
|Winter's Hill
|Map:
|6451 NE Hilltop lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-4592
|Email:
|cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
|Website:
|https://wintershillwine.com/pinot-blanc-oregon/#info
|All Dates:
Pinot Blanc Oregon
Oregon has recently become the largest producer of Pinot Blanc in North America and we continue to gain critical acclaim for the selections of wine made here.
Join us for a day of discovery and tasting with 12+Willamette Valley Pinot Blanc producers at Winter's Hill. Each has a unique winemaking story to tell and an expressive wine to share.
Fee: $40
Sample 12+ Pinot Blancs in one place!