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Location:Winter's Hill
Map:6451 NE Hilltop lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-4592
Email:cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
Website:https://wintershillwine.com/pinot-blanc-oregon/#info
All Dates:May 3, 2026 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Pinot Blanc Oregon

Oregon has recently become the largest producer of Pinot Blanc in North America and we continue to gain critical acclaim for the selections of wine made here.

Join us for a day of discovery and tasting with 12+Willamette Valley Pinot Blanc producers at Winter's Hill. Each has a unique winemaking story to tell and an expressive wine to share.

 

Fee: $40

Sample 12+ Pinot Blancs in one place!

Winter's Hill
Winter's Hill 97114 6451 NE Hilltop lane, Dayton, OR 97114
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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