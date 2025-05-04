Pinot Blanc Oregon

Oregon has recently become the largest producer of Pinot Blanc in North America and we continue to gain critical acclaim for the selections of wine made here.



Join us for a day of discovery and tasting with nine Willamette Valley Pinot Blanc producers. Each has a unique winemaking story to tell and an expressive wine to share.



10% of all bottle sales donated to AHIVOY to support education and career development for Vineyard Stewards



Light snacks included, heartier fare available for purchase.

Fee: $40