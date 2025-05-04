 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503-864-4592
Email:cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
Website:https://pinotblancoregon.com
All Dates:May 4, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Pinot Blanc Oregon

Oregon has recently become the largest producer of Pinot Blanc in North America and we continue to gain critical acclaim for the selections of wine made here.

Join us for a day of discovery and tasting with nine Willamette Valley Pinot Blanc producers. Each has a unique winemaking story to tell and an expressive wine to share.

10% of all bottle sales donated to AHIVOY to support education and career development for Vineyard Stewards

Light snacks included, heartier fare available for purchase.

 

Fee: $40

