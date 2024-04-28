 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/466670/pinot-puzzles-a-team-puzzle-event
All Dates:Apr 28, 2024 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Pinot & Puzzles - A team puzzle event

Pinot & Puzzles - Can you think of a better combination for a rainy Spring day?

Grab your fastest puzzle masters and come out to Knudsen Vineyards on April 28 from 12 pm - 2 pm.

Entry fee is $30 per team, including the puzzle. Each team can have up to 4 members. There is no age requirement; we will leave that up to you! Glass & bottle service is available during the event.

The winning team will earn bragging rights and a fun prize for being the first to complete their puzzle!

 

Fee: $30

