|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/466670/pinot-puzzles-a-team-puzzle-event
|All Dates:
Pinot & Puzzles - A team puzzle event
Pinot & Puzzles - Can you think of a better combination for a rainy Spring day?
Grab your fastest puzzle masters and come out to Knudsen Vineyards on April 28 from 12 pm - 2 pm.
Entry fee is $30 per team, including the puzzle. Each team can have up to 4 members. There is no age requirement; we will leave that up to you! Glass & bottle service is available during the event.
The winning team will earn bragging rights and a fun prize for being the first to complete their puzzle!
Fee: $30