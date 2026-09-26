Pinot & Pizza at Nysa Vineyard

Set against the sweeping views of the Dundee Hills, this summer evening at Nysa Vineyard, we are inviting guests to slow down and savor the moment. Enjoy live music as the sun dips over the Willamette Valley, paired with wood-fired pizza and a selection of curated Nysa Vineyard wines. With vineyard rows stretching out before you and a glass in hand, it’s a relaxed, intimate gathering that captures the essence of summer in Oregon wine country.



Includes:

1 9″ pizza

1 glass of wine

Fee: $45