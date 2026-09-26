 Calendar Home
Location:Nysa Vineyard
Map:18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-3604
Email:info@nysavineyard.com
Website:https://www.nysavineyard.com/product/pinot-pizza-september-
All Dates:Sep 26, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Pinot & Pizza at Nysa Vineyard

Set against the sweeping views of the Dundee Hills, this summer evening at Nysa Vineyard, we are inviting guests to slow down and savor the moment. Enjoy live music as the sun dips over the Willamette Valley, paired with wood-fired pizza and a selection of curated Nysa Vineyard wines. With vineyard rows stretching out before you and a glass in hand, it’s a relaxed, intimate gathering that captures the essence of summer in Oregon wine country.

Includes:
1 9″ pizza
1 glass of wine

 

Fee: $45

Set against the sweeping views of the Dundee Hills, this summer evening at Nysa Vineyard, we are inviting guests to slow down and savor the moment. Enjoy live music as the sun dips over the Willamette Valley, paired with wood-fired pizza and a selection of curated Nysa Vineyard wines. With vineyard rows stretching out before you and a glass in hand, it’s a relaxed, intimate gathering that captures ...
Nysa Vineyard
Nysa Vineyard 18655 18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
September (2026)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable