Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/product/stargazing-party
All Dates:Oct 15, 2023 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pinot & Paella Night: Harvest Party

If you are passionate about Spanish cuisine and appreciate a fine of wine, you cannot miss The Pinot & Paella Night: Harvest Party. This occasion promises to be utterly spectacular! You will be treated to a complimentary glass of wine from the expertly chosen selection at Saffron Fields Vineyard, expertly matched with paella's rich and delectable flavors. But that's not all! You can also stroll through the stunning Japanese garden while serenaded by the live music provided by Sarah Saul Combo. The atmosphere will surely be lively and festive, and you won't want to miss a moment. So, don't hesitate! Secure your tickets today and join us for this one-of-a-kind celebration of taste, joy, and live music.

We look forward to seeing you there!

 

Fee: $100

Enjoy the end of the 2023 Harvest while you sip and savor delicious wines and food.

Saffron Fields Vineyard
Saffron Fields Vineyard 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

