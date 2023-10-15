Pinot & Paella Night: Harvest Party

If you are passionate about Spanish cuisine and appreciate a fine of wine, you cannot miss The Pinot & Paella Night: Harvest Party. This occasion promises to be utterly spectacular! You will be treated to a complimentary glass of wine from the expertly chosen selection at Saffron Fields Vineyard, expertly matched with paella's rich and delectable flavors. But that's not all! You can also stroll through the stunning Japanese garden while serenaded by the live music provided by Sarah Saul Combo. The atmosphere will surely be lively and festive, and you won't want to miss a moment. So, don't hesitate! Secure your tickets today and join us for this one-of-a-kind celebration of taste, joy, and live music.



We look forward to seeing you there!

Fee: $100