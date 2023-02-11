Pink White and Bubbles

Celebrate Valentine's at Illahe Vineyards Saturday, February 11th 11-5

We are so excited to release our 2022 Viognier, Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Gris, and Tempranillo Rosé! Taste these new wines along with our Cap Fizz Sparkling Rosé and our 2020 Percheron Block Estate Pinot Noir. Paired with oysters and small bites by Biscuit and Pickles

Please purchase tickets in advance

Club member tickets $10

General public tickets $30

Fee: $30