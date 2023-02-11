 Calendar Home
Location:Illahe Vineyards and Winery
Map:3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 5038311248
Email:karen@illahevineyards.com
Website:http://https://bethany-ford-rxat.squarespace.com/config/pages/5b623f421ae6cfd4f372b737
All Dates:Feb 11, 2023 - Feb 12, 2023 Feb. 11th only

Pink White and Bubbles

Celebrate Valentine's at Illahe Vineyards Saturday, February 11th 11-5
We are so excited to release our 2022 Viognier, Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Gris, and Tempranillo Rosé! Taste these new wines along with our Cap Fizz Sparkling Rosé and our 2020 Percheron Block Estate Pinot Noir. Paired with oysters and small bites by Biscuit and Pickles
Please purchase tickets in advance
Club member tickets $10
General public tickets $30

 

Fee: $30

Celebrate Valentine's at Illahe Vineyards Saturday, February 11th,11-5

Illahe Vineyards and Winery
3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
