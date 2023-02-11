|Location:
|Illahe Vineyards and Winery
|3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|5038311248
|karen@illahevineyards.com
|http://https://bethany-ford-rxat.squarespace.com/config/pages/5b623f421ae6cfd4f372b737
Pink White and Bubbles
Celebrate Valentine's at Illahe Vineyards Saturday, February 11th 11-5
We are so excited to release our 2022 Viognier, Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Gris, and Tempranillo Rosé! Taste these new wines along with our Cap Fizz Sparkling Rosé and our 2020 Percheron Block Estate Pinot Noir. Paired with oysters and small bites by Biscuit and Pickles
Please purchase tickets in advance
Club member tickets $10
General public tickets $30
Fee: $30
