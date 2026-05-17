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Location:Hillsboro Ballpark
Map:4460 NE Century Boulevard, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Website:http://spring-sips.com
All Dates:May 17, 2026 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Pink! Rosé Festival

Join us for the fifth annual Pink! Rosé Festival, a celebration of local wines to kick off the spring season! This year’s grand wine tasting festival features 28 of the Tualatin Valley’s finest wineries, which will be pouring new and limited-release rosé and other varieties of white wines.

The event welcomes food and wine lovers to explore the award-winning wines of the Tualatin Valley in a fun and casual environment while enjoying music from the guest DJ.

This is a 21+ event. Tickets go on sale April 1, with limited early-bird pricing available while supplies last.

General Admission tickets include six tasting tokens. VIP Admission tickets include 8 tasting tokens and early entry.
Additional tasting tokens and food will be available for purchase. Designated driver tickets are free and include admission to the event only.

 

Fee: $60-$90

Join us for the fifth annual Pink! Rosé Festival, a celebration of local wines to kick off the spring season! This year’s grand wine tasting festival features 28 of the Tualatin Valley’s finest wineries, which will be pouring new and limited-release rosé and other varieties of white wines. The event welcomes food and wine lovers to explore the award-winning wines of the Tualatin ...
Hillsboro Ballpark
Hillsboro Ballpark 97124 4460 NE Century Boulevard, Hillsboro, OR 97124
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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