Location:Hillsboro Ballpark
Map:4460 NE Century Boulevard, Hillsboro, Oregon 97124
Website:http://https://www.spring-sips.com/
All Dates:May 19, 2024 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm *This event is strictly for 21+

Pink! Rosé Festival

The popular Pink! Rosé Festival returns, welcoming food and wine lovers (and the rosé curious) to explore the latest and most exciting rosé releases from 25 of Tualatin Valley’s finest wineries. In a fun and casual environment reminiscent of a backyard barbecue, guests can sip rosé while enjoying sweeping views of the ballpark, indulging in wood-fired pizzas, street tacos, and music.
The successful event, which coincides with Oregon Wine Month, attracted more than 750 attendees last year and is expected to draw even more rosé lovers in 2024.

 

Fee: $50-$70

