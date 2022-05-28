|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|503.560.8266
|reservations@fairsingvineyard.com
|http://https://fairsingvineyard.com/events
Picnic & Wine Flight - Memorial Day Wknd
Welcome the summer season with a picnic surrounded by the views of the Willamette Valley.
Picnic box crafted by Ø Horizon Provisions and includes flight of Fairsing estate wines
Wine flight and picnic box available for groups of up to four (4) offered at 11 am, 1, and 3 pm (seating varies).
Patio seating with picnic box and wine flight available for groups of up to six (6) offered at 11:30 am, 1:30, and 3:30 pm.
Reservations required and requested by May 20 • A rain or shine event • No dogs or pets
Picnic box and wine flight $45 • Club members $30 • Picnic box menu:
SPRING OYSTER MUSHROOM QUICHE TARTLET with roasted sweet peppers, house made ricotta, and local farm vegetables in a creamy egg custard
ALCHEMIST’S JAM RASPBERRY CARDAMON DANISH with edible viola
LOCAL FARM GREENS SALAD with roasted Bernard’s Farm hazelnuts, pickled red onions, house made ricotta and tossed with citrus harissa dressing
FRESH FRUIT PARFAIT crafted from house made whole milk yogurt and freshly baked granola with seasonal fresh fruit layered in a parfait
