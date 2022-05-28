 Calendar Home
Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503.560.8266
Email:reservations@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://https://fairsingvineyard.com/events
All Dates:May 28, 2022 - May 29, 2022 Picnic seating and available times vary

Picnic & Wine Flight - Memorial Day Wknd

Welcome the summer season with a picnic surrounded by the views of the Willamette Valley.

Picnic box crafted by Ø Horizon Provisions and includes flight of Fairsing estate wines

Wine flight and picnic box available for groups of up to four (4) offered at 11 am, 1, and 3 pm (seating varies).

Patio seating with picnic box and wine flight available for groups of up to six (6) offered at 11:30 am, 1:30, and 3:30 pm.

Reservations required and requested by May 20 • A rain or shine event • No dogs or pets

Picnic box and wine flight $45 • Club members $30 • Picnic box menu:

SPRING OYSTER MUSHROOM QUICHE TARTLET with roasted sweet peppers, house made ricotta, and local farm vegetables in a creamy egg custard

ALCHEMIST’S JAM RASPBERRY CARDAMON DANISH with edible viola

LOCAL FARM GREENS SALAD with roasted Bernard’s Farm hazelnuts, pickled red onions, house made ricotta and tossed with citrus harissa dressing

FRESH FRUIT PARFAIT crafted from house made whole milk yogurt and freshly baked granola with seasonal fresh fruit layered in a parfait

 

Fee: $45 per Guest / $30 Club includes picnic box & wine flight

Enjoy a picnic box lunch and flight of estate wines at Fairsing Vineyard

