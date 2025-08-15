 Calendar Home
Location:Festive Hill Winery
Map:20100 SW Johnson Road, West Linn, Oregon 97068
Phone: 5037075204
Email:info@festivehillwinery.com
Website:http://20100 SW Johnson Road
All Dates:Aug 15, 2025 - Aug 16, 2025

Piano Men - and evening of food, wine and song

18 year old pianist/vocalist, Hansen Berrett will be performing a night of Billy Joel and Elton John songs.

Hansen has played Shostakovich at the Arlene Schnitzer Hall and Prokofiev with the Oregon Sinfonietta. He's won many classical piano completions, but he's first love is piano pop. He can play and sing almost every Billy and Elton song written.

Please join us for this fun event, Friday, August 15th at Festive Hill Winery in West Linn, Oregon. Tickets are limited so don't wait to get yours soon.

 

Fee: $55.00

A night of food, wine and song featuring 18 year old pianist/vocalist, Hansen Berrett

Festive Hill Winery
Festive Hill Winery 20100 20100 SW Johnson Road, West Linn, Oregon 97068
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable