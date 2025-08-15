Piano Men - and evening of food, wine and song

18 year old pianist/vocalist, Hansen Berrett will be performing a night of Billy Joel and Elton John songs.



Hansen has played Shostakovich at the Arlene Schnitzer Hall and Prokofiev with the Oregon Sinfonietta. He's won many classical piano completions, but he's first love is piano pop. He can play and sing almost every Billy and Elton song written.



Please join us for this fun event, Friday, August 15th at Festive Hill Winery in West Linn, Oregon. Tickets are limited so don't wait to get yours soon.

Fee: $55.00