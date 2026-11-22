|Location:
|Argyle Winery
|Map:
|691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
|Website:
|https://argylewinery.com/events/personalized-bottle-engraver/
|All Dates:
Personalized Bottle Engraver
Looking for a gift that feels meaningful, festive, and truly one-of-a-kind? Join Argyle Winery at the Tasting House for a special bottle personalization event, designed to help mark life’s milestones with intention.
With the purchase of any Argyle wine, enjoy complimentary on-site customization:
· Still wines are hand-engraved with a name, date, or short message
· Sparkling wines are hand-painted, creating a celebratory finish for every bottle
Whether you’re honoring a graduate, celebrating Mom, or planning spring gatherings, this is an opportunity to turn a favorite Argyle wine into a lasting keepsake.
No reservations required, simply purchase any bottle at our Tasting House during event hours and let the artistry begin.