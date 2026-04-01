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Location:The Hearth Room at Lodge Kitchen
Map:17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707
Website:https://www.sunriverresort.com/things-to-do#!/e/penelope-whiskey-dinner-07d3b712?categoryIds=ee667e42-59fb-485a-90a3-6c984bce2c99%2Ccbaae22b-bbf2-4119-8e7b-b44ae66f2ebe&from=2026-05-01&to=2026-05-31
All Dates:Apr 30, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Penelope Whiskey Dinner

This intimate dining experience will feature a thoughtfully crafted multi-course menu paired with selections from Penelope Whiskey. Guests will enjoy a relaxed, social atmosphere as they discover the unique character and craftsmanship behind each pour.

 

Fee: $150

Savor an evening of exceptional flavor at our Penelope Whiskey Dinner

The Hearth Room at Lodge Kitchen
The Hearth Room at Lodge Kitchen 17600 17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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