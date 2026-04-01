|Location:
|The Hearth Room at Lodge Kitchen
|Map:
|17600 Center Dr, Sunriver, Oregon 97707
|Website:
|https://www.sunriverresort.com/things-to-do#!/e/penelope-whiskey-dinner-07d3b712?categoryIds=ee667e42-59fb-485a-90a3-6c984bce2c99%2Ccbaae22b-bbf2-4119-8e7b-b44ae66f2ebe&from=2026-05-01&to=2026-05-31
|All Dates:
Penelope Whiskey Dinner
This intimate dining experience will feature a thoughtfully crafted multi-course menu paired with selections from Penelope Whiskey. Guests will enjoy a relaxed, social atmosphere as they discover the unique character and craftsmanship behind each pour.
Fee: $150
Savor an evening of exceptional flavor at our Penelope Whiskey Dinner