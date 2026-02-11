|Location:
|Bryn Mawr Vineyards
|Map:
|50935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|5035814286
|Email:
|krista@brynmawrvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/brynmawrvineyards/event/513312/peak-harvest
|All Dates:
Peak Harvest: A 6-Course Pairing
Inspired by a seasonal wine flight, Chef Jon will unleash his creative genius and cook up a feast of flavors that celebrates the best of the Willamette Valley's bounty. Ingredients will be harvested at their 'peak,' paired to perfection with our wines.
The pairing evolves with the seasons and changes monthly.
Fee: $150/person, $135/member
Join us for Peak Harvest, a 6-course wine and food pairing in partnership with our 2-time James Beard nominated Estate Chef, Jonathan Jones.