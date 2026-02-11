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Location:Bryn Mawr Vineyards
Map:50935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5035814286
Email:krista@brynmawrvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/brynmawrvineyards/event/513312/peak-harvest
All Dates:Nov 6, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Peak Harvest: A 6-Course Pairing

Inspired by a seasonal wine flight, Chef Jon will unleash his creative genius and cook up a feast of flavors that celebrates the best of the Willamette Valley's bounty. Ingredients will be harvested at their 'peak,' paired to perfection with our wines.

The pairing evolves with the seasons and changes monthly.

 

Fee: $150/person, $135/member

Join us for Peak Harvest, a 6-course wine and food pairing in partnership with our 2-time James Beard nominated Estate Chef, Jonathan Jones.

Bryn Mawr Vineyards
Bryn Mawr Vineyards 50935 50935 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
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