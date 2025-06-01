 Calendar Home
Location:Easton Broad
Map:237 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:info@pdxurbanwine.com
Website:https://www.pdxurbanwine.com/the-meet-ups
All Dates:Jun 1, 2025 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

PDX Urban Wine Experience

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of exceptional wine and local flavor at the 2025 PDX Urban Wine Experience! Held at Easton Broad in the heart of Portland, this exclusive event will feature wine tastings from 13 of the city’s top wineries, pouring over 39 wines representing nearly every AVA in Oregon. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just starting to explore the world of wine, you’ll discover a diverse range of flavors that showcase the very best of Oregon’s wine regions.

In addition to the amazing wine selection, enjoy curated charcuterie cups from Charcuterie Me and indulge in a decadent dessert bar—perfect for pairing with your favorite pours. For those looking to bring home a taste of the event, take advantage of our centralized bottle sales, with special discounts on 6 and 12-bottle purchases.

A portion of every admission, plus $2 from each bottle sold, will be donated to the local nonprofit Ahivoy Oregon, supporting their mission and making this event a great way to enjoy the Portland wine scene while giving back to the community.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to taste, savor, and support local—all while experiencing the best of Oregon’s wine culture in the heart of Portland!

Tickets are $50 per person, Early Bird Tickets are $45 (purchase tickets by May 15th for the discount).

 

Fee: $50

End Oregon Wine Month with Portland Made Wine

Easton Broad
Easton Broad 97232 237 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232
June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable