PDX Urban Wine Experience

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of exceptional wine and local flavor at the 2025 PDX Urban Wine Experience! Held at Easton Broad in the heart of Portland, this exclusive event will feature wine tastings from 13 of the city’s top wineries, pouring over 39 wines representing nearly every AVA in Oregon. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just starting to explore the world of wine, you’ll discover a diverse range of flavors that showcase the very best of Oregon’s wine regions.



In addition to the amazing wine selection, enjoy curated charcuterie cups from Charcuterie Me and indulge in a decadent dessert bar—perfect for pairing with your favorite pours. For those looking to bring home a taste of the event, take advantage of our centralized bottle sales, with special discounts on 6 and 12-bottle purchases.



A portion of every admission, plus $2 from each bottle sold, will be donated to the local nonprofit Ahivoy Oregon, supporting their mission and making this event a great way to enjoy the Portland wine scene while giving back to the community.



Don’t miss this unique opportunity to taste, savor, and support local—all while experiencing the best of Oregon’s wine culture in the heart of Portland!



Tickets are $50 per person, Early Bird Tickets are $45 (purchase tickets by May 15th for the discount).

