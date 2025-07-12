 Calendar Home
Location:Maragas Winery
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734-____
Phone: 541-546-5464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/piano-flow-live-july-12
All Dates:Jul 12, 2025 - Jul 13, 2025

Paula Dreyer and the Piano Flow Live Experience at

July 12, 2025, gate opens at 6pm, concert begins at 7pm
Pianist and composer Paula Dreyer brings an acoustic out-of-body experience to the lawn, centered in our vineyard, at Maragas Winery.
         
Paula has several accolades for her compositions and her performance skills. Doug Maragas, founder of Maragas Winery, expressed his excitement over bringing in Paula so that Central Oregonians can share in what he described as a “classical experience.” “We’ve strived to bring diverse fine and performing arts to our Winery, and the experience of being part of Paula’s immersive performance is exemplary of this. She’s classically trained and marshals all musical genres with a unique, ethereal originality.”         
Paula will perform her award winning and spellbinding original compositions outside. Maragas relayed the unique nature-based immersive setting that will be central to Paula’s performance. “Although she will be broadcast though our state of the art PA system, 100 headsets will be supplied to guests so they can walk and sit wherever they like on the lawn, patio or under the grape arbor, with unchanged sound quality directly to the listener.”
         
Headsets will be provided to the first 100 guests to purchase tickets. Maragas will be donating a portion of the ticket proceeds to High Desert Food and Farm Alliance (HDFFA) of Central Oregon. Maragas explained that “responsible farming is key to Maragas vineyards, and HDFFA brings the message of the importance of responsible farming and quality locally grown food to our area.”

 

Fee: $25

