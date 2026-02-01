 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Wines
Map:2007 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: 503.985.3445
Email:info@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:Feb 14, 2026 12:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Patton Valley Wine & Food Pairing

Love is in the air, and so is the aroma of our Valentine's day food and wine pairing event! Join us for a delightful culinary journey as we partner with Jennifer Gietzen from The Midnight Bakery to bring you a trio of mouthwatering treats. Savor three exceptional wines paired with three special bites for a truly enchanting experience.

With only 12 spots available per timeslot at 12:30, 2:00, 3:30, and 5:00, be sure to book your spot early. Book online at www.pattonvalley.com

$25 per person for three wines paired with three special bites. (Bites can be prepared GF and V friendly. White wine can be substituted upon request.)

WINE & FOOD PAIRING

1st: Whipped feta filled mini tart, pancetta, sauteed onions (2)

Paired with: 2023 Estate of Mind Pinot Noir

2nd: Cheese & charcuterie bite, P'tit basque cheese floret, finocchiona salami

Paired with: 2022 Eola Springs Pinot Noir

3rd: Chocolate & raspberry Petit Gateau

Paired with: 2022 West Block Pinot Noir

 

Fee: $25

Enjoy three wines paired perfect with three delectable bites.

