Patton Valley Wine & Food Pairing

Love is in the air, and so is the aroma of our Valentine's day food and wine pairing event! Join us for a delightful culinary journey as we partner with Jennifer Gietzen from The Midnight Bakery to bring you a trio of mouthwatering treats. Savor three exceptional wines paired with three special bites for a truly enchanting experience.



With only 12 spots available per timeslot at 12:30, 2:00, 3:30, and 5:00, be sure to book your spot early. Book online at www.pattonvalley.com



$25 per person for three wines paired with three special bites. (Bites can be prepared GF and V friendly. White wine can be substituted upon request.)



WINE & FOOD PAIRING



1st: Whipped feta filled mini tart, pancetta, sauteed onions (2)



Paired with: 2023 Estate of Mind Pinot Noir



2nd: Cheese & charcuterie bite, P'tit basque cheese floret, finocchiona salami



Paired with: 2022 Eola Springs Pinot Noir



3rd: Chocolate & raspberry Petit Gateau



Paired with: 2022 West Block Pinot Noir

Fee: $25