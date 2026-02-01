|Location:
|Patton Valley Wines
|Map:
|2007 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
|Phone:
|503.985.3445
|Email:
|info@pattonvalley.com
|Website:
|http://www.pattonvalley.com
|All Dates:
Patton Valley Wine & Food Pairing
Love is in the air, and so is the aroma of our Valentine's day food and wine pairing event! Join us for a delightful culinary journey as we partner with Jennifer Gietzen from The Midnight Bakery to bring you a trio of mouthwatering treats. Savor three exceptional wines paired with three special bites for a truly enchanting experience.
With only 12 spots available per timeslot at 12:30, 2:00, 3:30, and 5:00, be sure to book your spot early. Book online at www.pattonvalley.com
$25 per person for three wines paired with three special bites. (Bites can be prepared GF and V friendly. White wine can be substituted upon request.)
WINE & FOOD PAIRING
1st: Whipped feta filled mini tart, pancetta, sauteed onions (2)
Paired with: 2023 Estate of Mind Pinot Noir
2nd: Cheese & charcuterie bite, P'tit basque cheese floret, finocchiona salami
Paired with: 2022 Eola Springs Pinot Noir
3rd: Chocolate & raspberry Petit Gateau
Paired with: 2022 West Block Pinot Noir
