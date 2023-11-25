 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Wines
Map:801 SW BAKER ST, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
Phone: 5039853445
Email:info@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:Nov 24, 2023 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2023 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 26, 2023 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Patton Valley Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Kickoff


Thanksgiving Weekend ~ Guest Winery, Holiday Flight & Santa's Elf Village

Kick off the holiday season with Patton Valley, Ocelli Cellars and Sun Break Wine this Thanksgiving weekend! Enjoy a 9 wine flight featuring special wines from each small producers while taking in the twinkling lights of our fully decorated 1908 tasting room. Believe in the magic of the holidays with our Santa Village featuring the elf’s workshops, Santa’s castle and more!

Visit us November 24th - 26th to enjoy our holiday flight featuring Sun Break Wine. For the rest of the holidays, stop by and enjoy our decorated tasting room and Santa’s Village Friday - Monday from 12pm to 5pm.

 

Fee: $20

Patton Valley Thanksgiving Weekend ~ Guest Winery, Holiday Flight & Santa's Elf Village

Patton Valley Wines
Patton Valley Wines 97128 801 SW BAKER ST, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
November (2023)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable