Patton Valley Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Kickoff



Thanksgiving Weekend ~ Guest Winery, Holiday Flight & Santa's Elf Village



Kick off the holiday season with Patton Valley, Ocelli Cellars and Sun Break Wine this Thanksgiving weekend! Enjoy a 9 wine flight featuring special wines from each small producers while taking in the twinkling lights of our fully decorated 1908 tasting room. Believe in the magic of the holidays with our Santa Village featuring the elf’s workshops, Santa’s castle and more!



Visit us November 24th - 26th to enjoy our holiday flight featuring Sun Break Wine. For the rest of the holidays, stop by and enjoy our decorated tasting room and Santa’s Village Friday - Monday from 12pm to 5pm.

Fee: $20