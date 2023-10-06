Patton Valley Tasting Room Grand Opening





We are beyond excited to announce, that we are opening a tasting room again! We hope you can join us for our Grand Opening October 6th - 9th from 12pm to 5pm! Come check out the new space and some of our new wines. We can't wait to catch back up with you!



It has been just over a year since we said good-bye to our beloved vineyard and embarked on our new adventure. When I drove away that final day, I had no idea what the future would hold for us. With the support of our customers, we were able to produce 600 cases in 2022 and now, we are beyond excited to announce, that we are opening a tasting room again!



We will be taking over the old Ten Oaks Gallery space in McMinnville across from Linfield University! When I first stepped into the stunning 1908 craftsmen, I felt at home, and that is exactly the tasting room I will be creating. Sip your favorite wine while relaxing in the living room, curl up in the den with a book, catch up with old friends around the kitchen island. No reservations needed, just stop on by like old friends.



To top it off, we will be sharing the space with our new friends John and Sirpa Peacock, owners of @Ocelli Cellars! This will be a collaborative tasting space for both of our small brands. The Ten Oaks Gallery will also continue to curate local art for us upstairs and will host numerous art events throughout the year.

