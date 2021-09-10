PATTON VALLEY SUMMER CONERTS

MUSIC AT MONTE’S

JOIN US FOR PATTON VALLEY’S SUMMER CONCERT SERIES!

We can’t wait for warm summer nights, beautiful vineyard sunsets, some fantastic live music and, of course, amazing wine and food! We hope you can join us the second Friday each month this summer for Music at Monte’s!



Doors open at 5:30pm, music will be from 6:00pm-7:30pm. Tickets can be purchase ahead of time or at the door. Space is limited based upon COVID restrictions, please check here to see if we have door tickets available.



General Admission

Bring your own seat or blanket and spread out on Monte’s lawn! Each ticket includes a glass of white or red wine. Additional wine and food will be available for purchase.

TICKETS: $15 RETAIL | $10 WINE CLUB



MUSIC AT MONTE’S LINE-UP



JUNE 11TH - RAE GORDON BAND

Award-winning and International Blues Challenge finalist Rae Gordon and band serve up a delicious helping of blues with a side of soul. Her multi-octave range and intimate connection with an audience of one to one-thousand make for a memory. If you joined us for Drink Pink back in 2019, the Rae Gordon Band entertained us that year and we can’t wait to have them back at the winery.



JULY 9TH - OLD YELLERS

“The Old Yellers join in Harmony at the Intersection of Appalachian Folk, Rock and American Bluegrass evoking the sweet Country sounds of the golden era”. They have all the makings of a classic American band. Their unique brand of Indie Folk has been compared to the likes of Johnny Cash, The Band, Neil Young, The Eagles, Steve Earle and other luminaries of American music. And Yet, they have always stayed true to themselves, maintaining an integrity to the songs, the music, the audience and each other.



AUGUST 13TH - TERRY ROBB

Terry Robb is hailed as a blues guitar virtuoso and one of the finest acoustic guitarists on the international scene. His signature fingerpicking style has earned him international acclaim from worldwide audiences, esteemed music critics and his distinguished peers. Incorporating elements from Delta blues, ragtime, country, swing and jazz, Robb has built a unique blues sound that has made him a legend in his prolific music career spanning four decades.



SEPTEMBER 10TH- THE METER READERS

The Meter Readers are a six -piece band performing New Orleans inspired Jazz, R&B, and Funky Soul. Front man and vocalist Jeff Chilton leads the horn section while Patton Valley’s own Dave Nuding grooves the rhythm section. American music has its start in New Orleans, “the gateway to the Mississippi” and the Meter Readers carry that tradition in their exciting live shows.







