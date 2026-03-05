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Location:Patton Valley Wines
Map:2007 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: 503.985.3445
Email:info@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:May 7, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Patton Valley Date Night

Are you ready for a date night to remember? Join us for an extra special evening featuring the mouthwatering SaWa's Donburi paired with a sneak peek of our upcoming 2023 Fu-Mei Pinot Noir Blanc. Trust us, this combination is a match made in heaven - just like you and your date!

Sip two glasses of your favorite Patton Valley wine while enjoying a donburi bowl. Trust us — you’ll want to come hungry.

$60 per couple | Visit www.pattonvalley.com to reserve your spot for Date Night online – or call/text 503-985-3445 or email tastingroom@pattonvalley.com

 

Fee: $60 per couple

Are you ready for a date night to remember? Join us for an extra special evening featuring the mouthwatering SaWa's Donburi paired with a sneak peek of our upcoming 2023 Fu-Mei Pinot Noir Blanc. Trust us, this combination is a match made in heaven - just like you and your date!Sip two glasses of your favorite Patton Valley wine while enjoying a donburi bowl. Trust us — you’ll want to come ...
Patton Valley Wines
Patton Valley Wines 97116 2007 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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