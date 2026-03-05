Patton Valley Date Night

Are you ready for a date night to remember? Join us for an extra special evening featuring the mouthwatering SaWa's Donburi paired with a sneak peek of our upcoming 2023 Fu-Mei Pinot Noir Blanc. Trust us, this combination is a match made in heaven - just like you and your date!



Sip two glasses of your favorite Patton Valley wine while enjoying a donburi bowl. Trust us — you’ll want to come hungry.



$60 per couple | Visit www.pattonvalley.com to reserve your spot for Date Night online – or call/text 503-985-3445 or email tastingroom@pattonvalley.com

Fee: $60 per couple