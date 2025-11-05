Patton Valley's Night Out





We are excited to introduce Patton Valley's Night Out on the first Wednesday of each month! Whether you're looking for a fun date night, a night out with friends, or just want to treat yourself, we've got you covered.



Each month, we will be partnering with one of our amazing downtown restaurants to create a unique food and wine pairing just for Patton Valley! And to top it off, The Midnight Bakery will be creating delectable desserts to end the evening.



Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to indulge in some of the best flavors our community has to offer. Reserve your spot now and let us handle the rest. We can't wait to see you there!



November 5th – Patton Valley’s Night Out Featuring Urban Decanter



Urban’s amazing chef has created a special pairing for our first Night Out. Enjoy a family style three course meal featuring a large Caesar salad, delicious four cheese ravioli with meatballs and house-made red sauce, and a perfectly paired dessert from The Midnight Bakery.



$60 per two people includes two drinks (glass of wine, beer or non-alcoholic), dinner and dessert for two.



Reservations are highly recommended due to limited space. We are happy to take walk-ins with availability. To reserve your spots call/text 503-985-3445 or email tastingroom@pattonvalley.com. First seating will be at 4pm and last seating will be at 7pm.

Fee: $60 per couple