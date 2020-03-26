Pasta & Pinot at Serratto

For over 10 years, Apolloni Vineyards has been partnering with many wonderful restaurants for our Pasta & Pinot series featuring hand crafted pasta dinners at an affordable price. For our March Pasta & Pinot dinner, we have partnered with Serratto and chef Tony Meyers. Enjoy the flavors of Italy, France and the greater Mediterranean region in this lively neighborhood restaurant.



Menu details coming soon! This dinner has limited seating, so make your reservations before all the seats are gone! Please let us know about any dietary restrictions at the time of reservation.



$72 per person, includes wine, dinner and gratuity. Click here to reserve your spot!



*All reservations are final after March 24, 2020. No refunds will be allowed past March 24, 2020.

