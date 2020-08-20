Location: Domaine Drouhin Oregon Map: 6750 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114 Phone: 5038642700 Email: hospitality@domainedrouhin.com Website: http://https://domainedrouhin.com/ddoevents/ All Dates: Jul 14, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm French Lunch

Jul 16, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Spanish Dinner

Jul 21, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Indian Lunch

Jul 23, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Japanese Dinner

Jul 28, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Peruvian Lunch

Jul 30, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Argentinian Dinner

Aug 4, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Cuban Lunch

Aug 6, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Jamaican Dinner

Aug 11, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Vietnamese Lunch

Aug 13, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Filipino Dinner

Aug 18, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Ethiopian Lunch

Aug 20, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Moroccan Dinner

Aug 25, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Greek Lunch

Aug 27, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Italian Dinner

Sep 1, 2020 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Mexican Lunch

Sep 3, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm American Dinner



Passeport du Monde

While the landscape of travel has shifted in 2020, we can still embrace culinary adventure! In that spirit, we’ve created Passeport du Monde, our first-ever weekly culinary series. Starting on July 14, we’re partnering with local Oregon chefs each Tuesday & Thursday for lunches & dinners that celebrate the flavors of 16 different countries. Expert wine pairings, ranging from the familiar to the surprising, will feature curated selections from Maison Joseph Drouhin, Domaine Drouhin Oregon and Roserock. Delicious is always the goal.



Enjoy this opportunity to unite with friends and family for a journey around the world with DDO, at DDO. Each event will be limited by design to keep us all safe.