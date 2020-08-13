|Location:
|Domaine Drouhin Oregon
|Map:
|6750 N.E. Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|5038642700
|Email:
|hospitality@domainedrouhin.com
|Website:
|http://https://domainedrouhin.com/ddoevents/
|All Dates:
Passeport du Monde
While the landscape of travel has shifted in 2020, we can still embrace culinary adventure! In that spirit, we’ve created Passeport du Monde, our first-ever weekly culinary series. Starting on July 14, we’re partnering with local Oregon chefs each Tuesday & Thursday for lunches & dinners that celebrate the flavors of 16 different countries. Expert wine pairings, ranging from the familiar to the surprising, will feature curated selections from Maison Joseph Drouhin, Domaine Drouhin Oregon and Roserock. Delicious is always the goal.
Enjoy this opportunity to unite with friends and family for a journey around the world with DDO, at DDO. Each event will be limited by design to keep us all safe.
