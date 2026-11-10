Pass the Kalita: a Kalita Vineyard Vertical

Pull up a seat and Pass the Kalita with us this Thanksgiving weekend! We’re pouring three vintages of our Kalita Vineyard Pinot Noir, 2021, 2022, and 2023, for a chance to taste one vineyard through three different years. A few additional pours round out the Et Fille Classic Tasting Experience.

$25 per person / complimentary for Et Fille Club Members.

Fee: $25