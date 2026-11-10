|Location:
|Et Fille Tasting Room
|Map:
|718 E. 1st Street, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503.538.2900
|Email:
|info@etfillewines.com
|Website:
|https://www.etfillewines.com/visit
|All Dates:
Pass the Kalita: a Kalita Vineyard Vertical
Pull up a seat and Pass the Kalita with us this Thanksgiving weekend! We’re pouring three vintages of our Kalita Vineyard Pinot Noir, 2021, 2022, and 2023, for a chance to taste one vineyard through three different years. A few additional pours round out the Et Fille Classic Tasting Experience.
$25 per person / complimentary for Et Fille Club Members.
Fee: $25
Pass the Kalita this Thanksgiving weekend! Taste Et Fille’s 2021, 2022, and 2023 Kalita Vineyard Pinot Noirs side by side, along with a few more wines to round out your Et Fille Classic Tasting Experience.