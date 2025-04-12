Palette & Pinot: Art & Wine Reception





Elevate your weekend plans with our Second Saturday Art & Wine Reception, a must-visit event every month. Immerse yourself in the world of art as you mingle with our featured artists and explore the offerings of a local vendor. Savor a glass of wine as you engage with our artistic community and discover the stories behind the captivating works on display. Don't miss out on this enriching experience!



Our Art & Wine Receptions will be held the Second Saturday of every month from 4pm to 7pm at the Patton Valley tasting room. We will be featuring two local artists and a fun, local vendor each time. Meet our artists while sipping on your Patton Valley favorites.



APRIL 12TH 4PM TO 7PM - KERRIE SAVAGE & AMY OSBORNE



Kerrie Savage Bio - Born out of a love for hitting crowded city streets and open country roads, sketchbook in hand, my watercolor paintings feature original works that capture popular northwest imagery: the aesthetic experience of our coastline, farm fields, wine country, pub art, garden art, old barns, the flora and fauna of this beautiful state we call home.



Amy Osborne Bio - A strong emphasis on watercolor landscapes is found in Amy’s early works; but having admired many frescos while studying art and culture in Mexico, her most recent bold abstracts may reflect an admiration of the muralists. Overall, her style and subject matter range from large, complex abstracts evocative of feelings to simple, natural tones in serene traditional landscapes.

Fee: $0