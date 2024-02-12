 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036623700
Email:lily@solenaestate.com
Website:http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
All Dates:Feb 12, 2024 - Feb 16, 2024

Palentines Week Chocolate Pairing

Love is in the air! Celebrate this Valentine's Week with your beloved pals and family at Soléna! Throughout the week, we'll be serving a special wine flight of big reds that come paired with our decadent Soléna infused chocolates. Our menu is carefully crafted to delight your taste buds and make your heart flutter. You can book your reservation by calling us at 503-662-3700 or through our website. Please let us know which tasting you would prefer when you arrive

 

Fee: $40

