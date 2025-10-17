Pairings & Peril: Wine, Cheese, & Mystery

The historic Ashland Springs Hotel is excited to welcome back the Ashland Mystery Festival for the third consecutive year with Pairings & Peril: A Wine, Cheese, & Mystery Affair!



This immersive three-day festival takes place around Ashland and invites mystery lovers to celebrate the genre through engaging author panels, interactive town-wide mysteries, meet-and-greets with writers, sleuth dinners, and murder mystery experiences.



Savor artisanal cheeses and local Rogue Valley wines as authors Korina Moss, Jennifer Young, and Kara Loo dish on the fine line between passion and peril. Guiding you through this mouthwatering experience is your host, Allison Victoria-Wolfe – winner of Worst Cooks in America and foodie extraordinaire.



Festival goers will also have the opportunity to enjoy 10% off their stay at Ashland Springs by using the code SOLVE. To book, please visit: https://www.reseze.net/servlet/WebresResDesk?hotelid=1513&rateCode=SOLVE



For the full event schedule of the festival, visit here: https://travelashland.com/amf-events-2025/

Fee: $35