Location:Various Wineries in the Umpqua Valley
Map:Misc., Roseburg, Elkton, Winston, Oakland, Ten Mile, Oregon 97471
Website:https://www.umpquavalleywineries.org/event/memorial-day-weekend/
All Dates:May 23, 2025 - May 26, 2025

Pairing Pass Weekend: Umpqua Wine & Food

Taste the diversity of the Umpqua Valley during this new tasting event taking place over Memorial Day Weekend 2025.

From Grenache to Grüner Veltliner, you’ll discover there’s more to the Umpqua Valley than just Pinot Noir and Tempranillo.

Grab a Pairing Pass map at any participating winery and explore the unique wines being highlighted across the Valley. Each winery will showcase a different varietal, educate customers about the wine, and pair a complimentary bite-sized appetizer with their featured wine.

It’s a great way to kick off Summer, and discover what the Umpqua Valley--Southern Oregon's hidden gem--has to offer!

No cost to participate. Tasting fees vary by winery. Visit website to see specific winery hours and food & wine pairings.

 

Fee: $0

Pairing Pass weekend features over 14 wineries that are showcasing a single-varietal wine + food.

