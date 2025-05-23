Pairing Pass Weekend

Taste the diversity of the Umpqua Valley during our new wine tasting event taking place over Memorial Day Weekend 2025.



From Grenache to Grüner Veltliner, you’ll discover there’s more to the Umpqua Valley than just Pinot Noir and Tempranillo.



Grab a Pairing Pass map at any participating winery and explore the unique wines being highlighted across the Valley. Each winery will be showcasing a different varietal, educating customers about the wine, and pairing a complimentary bite-sized appetizer with their featured wine.



It’s a great way to kick off the start to spring, and discover what the hidden gem of Southern Oregon wine country has to offer!



Participating wineries include the following, with more to come:



Abacela Winery

Brandborg Vineyard & Winery

Freed Estate Winery

Girardet Vineyards

HillCrest Vineyard & Winery

JosephJane Winery

Knostman Family Winery

Melrose Vineyards

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards

Richwine Vineyards

Spangler Vineyards & Winery

Triple Oak Vineyard

Whitetail Ridge Vineyard



No cost to participate. Tasting fees vary by winery. Wine & food pairings will be posted in May.

