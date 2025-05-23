 Calendar Home
All Dates:May 23, 2025 - May 26, 2025 Memorial Day Weekend. Hours vary by winery

Pairing Pass Weekend

Taste the diversity of the Umpqua Valley during our new wine tasting event taking place over Memorial Day Weekend 2025.

From Grenache to Grüner Veltliner, you’ll discover there’s more to the Umpqua Valley than just Pinot Noir and Tempranillo.

Grab a Pairing Pass map at any participating winery and explore the unique wines being highlighted across the Valley. Each winery will be showcasing a different varietal, educating customers about the wine, and pairing a complimentary bite-sized appetizer with their featured wine.

It’s a great way to kick off the start to spring, and discover what the hidden gem of Southern Oregon wine country has to offer!

Participating wineries include the following, with more to come:

Abacela Winery
Brandborg Vineyard & Winery
Freed Estate Winery
Girardet Vineyards
HillCrest Vineyard & Winery
JosephJane Winery
Knostman Family Winery
Melrose Vineyards
Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards
Richwine Vineyards
Spangler Vineyards & Winery
Triple Oak Vineyard
Whitetail Ridge Vineyard

No cost to participate. Tasting fees vary by winery. Wine & food pairings will be posted in May.

 

