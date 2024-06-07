 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville
Map:645 NE 3rd St. Suite 1A, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034747670
Email:mandyandfriendsshow@gmail.com
Website:http://https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/painting-with-mandy-paint-party/
All Dates:Jun 7, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Painting with Mandy @ Chris James Cellars

Friday June 7th, 7-9pm || McMinnville Tasting Room

A Painting with Mandy party consists of you showing up ready for fun and we provide all the materials and instruction to complete a beautiful painting!

A tasting flight is included in the ticket cost. Additional food and drink are available for purchase.

Must be 21 and older.

 

Fee: $48

A Painting with Mandy Paint Party at Chris James Cellars McMinnville tasting room.

Chris James Cellars McMinnville
645 NE 3rd St. Suite 1A, McMinnville, OR 97128
