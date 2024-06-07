|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd St. Suite 1A, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034747670
|Email:
|mandyandfriendsshow@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/painting-with-mandy-paint-party/
|All Dates:
Painting with Mandy @ Chris James Cellars
Friday June 7th, 7-9pm || McMinnville Tasting Room
A Painting with Mandy party consists of you showing up ready for fun and we provide all the materials and instruction to complete a beautiful painting!
A tasting flight is included in the ticket cost. Additional food and drink are available for purchase.
Must be 21 and older.
Fee: $48
