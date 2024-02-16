Painting with a Twist @ Chris James Cellars

December 15th 6:30pm-9pm



Create the perfect Valentines Day painting with us at Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room in the heart of McMinnville on 3rd Street for a wine tasting & painting party!



Receive step-by-step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.



Mix and mingle time from 6:30-7:00 pm. Painting begins promptly at 7:00 pm and goes until 9:00 pm.



18 and up only.

Fee: $50