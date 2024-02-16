|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
|645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, OR 97128
|5037842874
|celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
|http://https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/portland/event/3591221/
Painting with a Twist @ Chris James Cellars
December 15th 6:30pm-9pm
Create the perfect Valentines Day painting with us at Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room in the heart of McMinnville on 3rd Street for a wine tasting & painting party!
Receive step-by-step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.
Mix and mingle time from 6:30-7:00 pm. Painting begins promptly at 7:00 pm and goes until 9:00 pm.
18 and up only.
Fee: $50
