Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-474-7670
Email:celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/portland/event/3575487/
All Dates:Dec 15, 2023 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Painting with a Twist @ Chris James Cellars

Create a holiday gift with us at Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room in the heart of McMinnville on 3rd Street for a wine tasting & painting party!

Receive step-by-step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.

Mix and mingle time from 6:30-7:00 pm. Painting begins promptly at 7:00 pm and goes until 9:00 pm.

 

Fee: $50

Painting with a Twist @ Chris James Cellars, Waterfall's Glow painting.

Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
