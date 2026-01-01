Painting & Pinot

Join us for our monthly event night! Every third Thursday of the month come and enjoy various activities from cooking classes to trivia night, to paint & sips, we are excited to host fun activities for you to enjoy! This month join Amanda from Soul Seeds, the artist behind our dried plan Ouroboros, as she walks us though some dried floral art piece making and sip away on delicious Brooks Wine.



Brooks Club Members get 20% off this event. Make sure you're logged into your account, and the discount will automatically apply.

Fee: $50 per person + 22 % gratuity