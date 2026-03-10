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Location:Tasting Room
Map:25059 Larson Road, Monroe, Oregon 97456
Phone: 5416069539
Email:garrett@bluebirdhillcellars.com
Website:https://www.bluebirdhillcellars.com/events/paint-your-pet-with-alejandro
All Dates:Oct 8, 2026 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Paint your pet with Alejandro

Paint your furry best friend at Bluebird Hill Cellars with local artist Alejandro of Art With Alejandro! Send in a photo of your pet ahead of time and your canvas will arrive pre-sketched and ready to paint, so no experience is needed. Your ticket includes a glass of Bluebird Hill wine, and more wine is available by the glass or bottle. Space is limited, so reserve your spot early. Tickets are $60.

 

Fee: $60.00

Paint your furry best friend with local artist Alejandro of Art With Alejandro! Send a photo of your pet ahead of time and your canvas arrives pre-sketched, so no experience needed. Ticket includes a glass of Bluebird Hill wine. Space is limited.

Tasting Room
Tasting Room 25059 25059 Larson Road, Monroe, Oregon 97456
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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