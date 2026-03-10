|Location:
|Tasting Room
|Map:
|25059 Larson Road, Monroe, Oregon 97456
|Phone:
|5416069539
|Email:
|garrett@bluebirdhillcellars.com
|Website:
|https://www.bluebirdhillcellars.com/events/paint-your-pet-with-alejandro
|All Dates:
Paint your pet with Alejandro
Paint your furry best friend at Bluebird Hill Cellars with local artist Alejandro of Art With Alejandro! Send in a photo of your pet ahead of time and your canvas will arrive pre-sketched and ready to paint, so no experience is needed. Your ticket includes a glass of Bluebird Hill wine, and more wine is available by the glass or bottle. Space is limited, so reserve your spot early. Tickets are $60.
Fee: $60.00
Paint your furry best friend with local artist Alejandro of Art With Alejandro! Send a photo of your pet ahead of time and your canvas arrives pre-sketched, so no experience needed. Ticket includes a glass of Bluebird Hill wine. Space is limited.