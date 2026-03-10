Paint your pet with Alejandro

Paint your furry best friend at Bluebird Hill Cellars with local artist Alejandro of Art With Alejandro! Send in a photo of your pet ahead of time and your canvas will arrive pre-sketched and ready to paint, so no experience is needed. Your ticket includes a glass of Bluebird Hill wine, and more wine is available by the glass or bottle. Space is limited, so reserve your spot early. Tickets are $60.

Fee: $60.00