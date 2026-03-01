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Location:The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
Map:550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
Phone: 971-303-9674
Email:info@bendwinebar.com
Website:https://www.letspaintclasses.art/book-online?resource=103c9762-9c8b-4587-a6de-4c26eedbce4b
All Dates:Mar 22, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Paint Your Pet

Paint your Pet: A reoccurring class every month. It is our most popular art class. Next class: 3/22/26. Space is limited and classes sells out quickly! Please send your pet photo for a custom canvas no later then one week before class. Sign up today.

 

Fee: $65

Paint Your Pet, 4-7 pm

The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
The Winery at Manzanita - Bend 97702 550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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