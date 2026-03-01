|Location:
|The Winery at Manzanita - Bend
|Map:
|550 SW Industrial Way, #194, Bend, OR 97702
|Phone:
|971-303-9674
|Email:
|info@bendwinebar.com
|Website:
|https://www.letspaintclasses.art/book-online?resource=103c9762-9c8b-4587-a6de-4c26eedbce4b
|All Dates:
Paint Your Pet
Paint your Pet: A reoccurring class every month. It is our most popular art class. Next class: 3/22/26. Space is limited and classes sells out quickly! Please send your pet photo for a custom canvas no later then one week before class. Sign up today.
Fee: $65
Paint Your Pet, 4-7 pm