Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:info@coriaestates.com
Website:http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
All Dates:Apr 19, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Paint With Magenta: Wine & Watercolor

Try out watercolor painting in a friendly atmosphere with a glass of wine in hand. We'll be painting a beach sunset. Part of the Salem Paint 'n Sip collection...

Come explore your creative side and enjoy some wine while you paint! You'll be painting a lake landscape scene with your partner. No experience necessary, artists of all levels are welcomed and encouraged. Most paint & sip events feature acrylic painting - if you've attended one in the past, at this event you'll learn a new process and technique painting with artist-grade watercolor paints. The painting will be completed on 8x10 watercolor paper, and you'll be able to take it home with a matte and protective sleeve.

*All materials and instruction are included in price. Wine tasting and/ or bottles of wine to be purchased separately. Wine is NOT included in the cost of admission ticket.

April. 19th, 5–7pm
$50 per person (All Materials Included)

 

Fee: $50

Cória Estates
