Location:Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Map:645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038521135
Email:beth@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/portland/event/3289551/
All Dates:Feb 14, 2023 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Paint with Love Valentines in the Wine Country

Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room in the heart of McMinnville on 3rd Street for a wine tasting, date night, partner painting, party!
Receive step-by-step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of the winery’s daily selection and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.
Mix and mingle time from 6:30-7:00 pm. Painting begins promptly at 7:00 pm and goes until 9:00 pm.
Cancellations made between 12 to 48 hours of the event are subject only to a credit towards another event. Cancellations made within 12 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.
No cancellations offered for virtual events after supplies are picked up or shipped.

 

Fee: $50

Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James for a wine tasting, date night, partner painting, party.

Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville, OR 97128
