|Location:
|Chris James Cellars Estate Tasting Room
|Map:
|12000 NW Old Wagon Road, Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|503-784-2874
|Email:
|celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/portland/event/3675363/
|All Dates:
Paint Party at Chris James Cellars
Saturday June 22nd, 5:00-7:30pm || Estate Tasting Room
Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James Cellars Estate in the beautiful hills of Carlton wine-country for a wine tasting & painting party!
Receive step by step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art: Galaxy Sky. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of winery’s daily selection, and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.
Get settled and start enjoying your wine between 5:00 – 5:30pm. Painting begins promptly at 5:30 and goes until 7:30pm.
Cancellations made between 12 to 48 hours of the event are subject only to a credit towards another event. Cancellations made within 24 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.
Age 18 and over only.
Fee: $55
