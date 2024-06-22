Paint Party at Chris James Cellars

Saturday June 22nd, 5:00-7:30pm || Estate Tasting Room



Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James Cellars Estate in the beautiful hills of Carlton wine-country for a wine tasting & painting party!



Receive step by step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art: Galaxy Sky. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of winery’s daily selection, and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.



Get settled and start enjoying your wine between 5:00 – 5:30pm. Painting begins promptly at 5:30 and goes until 7:30pm.



Cancellations made between 12 to 48 hours of the event are subject only to a credit towards another event. Cancellations made within 24 hours of the event are not subject to a credit, refund or event exchange.



Age 18 and over only.

Fee: $55